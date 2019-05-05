Share:

Lahore - The book-launching ceremony of senior police officer Liaqat Ali Malik was held at the Qasim Ali Foundation on Saturday.

The fifth book titled “Qatra Qatra Zindagi” by Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik hit the bookstall in Lahore last week. He had also authored “Hasil Mohabbat” and “Hasil Laa Hasil”. His both creations got widespread appreciation and commendations particularly from the literary circles.

A large number of writers, poets, intellectuals, and journalists attended the ceremony. Motivational Speaker Qasim Ali Shah, poet Abbas Tabish, Hafiz Zohaib, Toufeeq Butt, and Hafiz Zohaib Tayyab also spoke on this occasion.

The speakers paid rich tributes to SSP Liaqat Ali Malik for contributing to the Urdu writing and beautifully portraying the real culture and social issues. They said that the author is a seasoned police officer, who excellently depicted culture, society, and religion in his write-ups. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik while speaking on this occasion said that he writes from his heart and soul. “Words are precious and we must use words very carefully. The writers and poets are the ambassadors in any society. We must share sorrows and happiness with others,” he said.