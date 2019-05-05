Share:

Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Zahid Hussain Memon Saturday directed for completing Ramzan arrangements.

He said that coordinated strategy should be followed for successful holding of Ramzan bazaars to provide the maximum relief of consumers and law order situation. He was inspecting the sites of Ramzan bazaars and Law order sutituion review arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District West Shoukat Ali Khatain, Municipal Commissioner (MC) DMC West, Waseem Mustafa Soomro, District Health Officer (DHO) West, ADC-II, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtairkars, Representatives of KW&SB, K-Electric, Rangers, Price Control Department, Civil Defense and other concerned authorities of District Karachi West and other officers were also present.

He said that arrangements should be made for cleanliness, security, parking and traffic management. The DC said that Ramzan Bazaars would be set up in the district to provide quality essential commodities on reduced prices.