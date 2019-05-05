The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce election schedule for sixteen seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for tribal districts on Monday.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the people of the tribal districts have been asked to know about status of their registration as voter by sending number of their computerized national identity card in a text message to 8300.
The district election commission offices will remain open today for rectification in the registration of voters.