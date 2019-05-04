Share:

Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan after Quetta. In Turbat, different kind of diseases have been spreading because of fake medicines. These fake medicines are also causing death for many people in the city. One fake drug, used in medicines, can cause cancer as well.

Sadly, doctors are responsible for writing fake medicines in the receipts of the patients. So, it is my humble request to the government of Balochistan and the concerned authorities of the division Makran to solve the problem and ban the supply of fake medicines.

NIDA IQBAL,

Turbat, April 18.