LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday launched the first phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Project at Renala Khurd in Okara district, located at 116 kilometre from Lahore.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the PM expressed the resolve of completing the difficult task of building five million houses for the low income people during the tenure of the present government. “This is just a start. Insha’Allah this will spread across the country,” he said.

Clad in white shalwar kameez and waistcoat, the PM unveiled plaque. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Minister for Information Syed Samsam Bukhari were also present.

Unlike the previous governments, PM Imran Khan said, the present regime has chosen a difficult task of building five million houses. He said the government would carry out necessary legislation to enable banks offer easy loans to buyers. He expressed the resolve of completing the uphill task of providing shelters to homeless masses. He appreciated the chief minister and minister for housing for implementing the government policy on fast track basis. He said that compassion towards the poor was a key for the progress of a society.

“This is a difficult task, otherwise the past two governments would have taken this up,” he said. “Our government will take up every difficult task.”

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced the concept of a welfare state in the state of Madinah. Welfare states in the west, he said, were following the model of state of Madinah that guaranteed justice, health, education, food and shelter to the people. He said the welfare states even ensured protection of animal rights.

He said that Naya Pakistan Housing Project was a step toward modeling Pakistan on the pattern of state of Madinah. He said the government would facilitate private builders to construct five million houses. He suggested educated youth to come forward and form construction companies, adding it would create enormous job opportunities as around 40 industries were directly linked with the housing sector.

Imran Khan said that flats would be developed for slum dwellers living in miserable conditions. He said that the government would seek Chinese support to build pre-fabricated structures, which usually took around a week to raise a floor. He said the government would provide full support to foreign companies who were ready to invest in the housing sector.

He said that those terming the project impossible or merely a dream would soon see it going to be a reality. He said it would be for the first time that the people from low-income group would have the opportunity to own a house.

Earlier giving details of the project, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that 3,200 houses would be built in tehsil Renala Khurd. He said that work has been started on similar projects in Lodhran and Chishtian. Within a month, he said, the government would start construction of 150,000 houses in 10 cities; Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sargodha, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Khushab.

The prime minister inaugurated JW Forland Car Plant and Extension of Haier Phase 2 in Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that the government was making sincere efforts to bring ease of doing business to facilitate the investors and business community. He said red-tapism, bribery and corruption were major hurdles in bringing foreign investment. These hurdles, he said, would be removed to bring foreign investment which was a key to take the country out of prevailing economic crisis.

Welcoming Chinese investment in this project and overall in the country, he said it would definitely help Pakistan boosting the economy. He appreciated JW Forland’s plan of manufacturing environment friendly electric cars. JW Forland would create 40,000 jobs and give Rs30 billion in taxes. He said the company would earn foreign exchange for Pakistan by exporting cars in future.