ISLAMABAD - Raja Imran Hussian, who claims himself the pioneer of disabled cricket in Pakistan, has requested Pakistan Cricket Board to handover disabled cricket affairs to those, who are genuinely disabled, as normal cricketers don’t had any room and space for disabled or handicapped cricketers.

Raja Imran, who had founded Pakistan Cricket Association for Physically Handicapped (PCAPH) in 2006, expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Saturday.

“Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association secretary claims regarding inventors of disabled cricket in Pakistan are false. He is a normal person and involved with the PCB. Same is the case with Rashid Latif and others. Why normal people want to deprive disabled persons form their due rights? I had invited India, Afghanistan and formed Disabled cricket council in Asia and I was nominated Chairman of Asian Disabled Council. I had served disabled cricket for decades. It was my brainchild to organise Asia Cup for Disabled and then the dream project of World Cup for handicapped players. Six countries had signed agreement and PCB’s former chairman Zaka Ashraf was keenly involved and just because of change in the PCB things were prolonged. I had the affiliation letter of the PCB but the rifts within PCAPH prompted others to hijack all the good work done by me and my team.”

He said disabled cricket affairs should be handed over to him and people like him as they know the problems being faced by his community.

He said tension on borders with India was major reason he could not host Asia Cup for Disabled while he had the honour of hosting number of national and internationals series of handicapped cricket and Pakistan team also toured many countries including India.

He said PDCA was demanding a whopping Rs130 million for participation in the World Series which would be played between five countries including the hosts England. “I offer to host not only world series in Pakistan but also world cup for handicapped players and that too in around Rs 4million. If the PCB allocate Rs4 million, it is my promise I will conduct first-ever disabled cricket world cup in Pakistan while I will manage all the other expenditures, like I did in the past.”

He said all the players who are playing for PDCA are product of PCAPH and I had worked day and night for the disabled players of the country.

He alleged that the mafias had long been running disabled cricket while the PCB rules are very clear that one person can’t hold two offices then why Amiruddin is running PDCA as well. “I have acceptance letter of 7 countries, who are willing to play in Pakistan. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and India have agreed to play in Pakistan. I only need government support. We are the disabled persons and we must be given the right to safeguard the rights of the handicapped players. We have tremendous talent and potential in handicapped cricket. I had spent many years for the betterment of handicapped players and I can’t sit back and allow few certain individuals to use disabled platform for their personal glory and to enjoy joy-rides. I want justice and I request the PCB and PM Imran Khan to look into this matter of grave concern for the disabled cricketers of the country.”