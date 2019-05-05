Share:

Lahore - PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has surrendered the entire country to the IMF.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Marriyum said first the county’s finance minister was sacked to make way for IMF’s pick for the job and now Khan had appointed the Governor State Bank and Chairman FBR on the whims and fancies of the International Monetary Fund.

The clueless Prime Minister is so incompetent that he has no negotiation power anywhere which is why he had no choice but to bow down.

Marriyum said that Imran Niazi, who pledged to commit suicide before living the embarrassing day when he had to ask IMF for a loan, owes the people an apology or admit that he is absolutely embarrassed of what he said and what he is.

The arrogant and incompetent Prime Minister had snatched the last bite of food from the impoverished people of Pakistan with petrol price hike right before the month of Ramazan, she pointed out.

“The people have stopped paying taxes because they know the Prime Minister is a thief and a looter.

The people of Pakistan are not interested in your electric car, they want honorable survival, respectable housing and jobs. “All what he promised conveniently forgot. But the people’s leaders PML-N will not let you forget these 10 million jobs and five million houses,” Marriyum said.

The former Information Minister said that Khan would be forced to answer where are the Rs100 billion of Peshawar Metro spent, when will the NAB start investigating that case, Aleema Khan’s and Aleem Khan’s mega money laundering.

The people of Pakistan are suffering for the past nine months because of the incompetence of the lying by the selected Prime Minister, she concluded.