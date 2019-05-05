Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian army personnel tortured an imam (prayer leader) of a Jamia Masjid in Loran area of Poonch district in Jammu region without any reason.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian troops targeted the imam, Maulana Abdul Hameed Naeemi, when he was returning from Srinagar to Poonch. The troops asked him to get down from vehicle in Kulgam and subjected him to torture for more than an hour.

The people of the area took to streets against the brutal action of the Indian troops and held protest demonstrations at several places.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre move, some colleges in Uttarakhand have penalised the students of Occupied Kashmir who left the institutions in the wake of Pulwama incident in February for shortage in attendance.

After the Pulwama incident in which 40 Indian troops were killed, the Kashmiri students had faced threats by the local mobs in Uttarakhand and some other Indian states, forcing them to leave for their homes.

On the other hand, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian troops and police against civilians in Shopian, on Friday.

Over 20 people were injured, some of them critically, when Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the killing of three youth.