Share:

Tokyo (AA) Emperor Naruhito urged Japan to work together for world peace as he made his first public appearance Saturday in front of a cheering, flag-waving crowd of tens of thousands.

“I sincerely wish that our country, hand-in-hand with foreign countries, seeks world peace and further development,” said the 59-year-old Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne Wednesday.

Japan’s 126th emperor wore a morning coat to make the brief appearance on a glass-covered balcony of the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, along with other adult royals including Empress Masako. Masako donned an elegant yellow, long-sleeved dress with a matching hat and pearl necklace.

Emperor and empress emeritus, Akihito and Michiko, did not join their children as they have decided to withdraw from official duties after their three-decade reign. The royal family were scheduled to make a total of six appearances throughout the day, with some 50,000 people gathered before the main gate of the palace before the first one, according to national broadcaster NHK.