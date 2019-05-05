Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami Lahore will hold demonstrations in the city against the raise in petrol prices which, it believes, will lead to increase in the prices of essential items. An announcement in this regard was made by JI Lahore Amir Zikrullah Mujahid while addressing the city’s core committee on Saturday. He alleged that the government was acting under IMF dictates and had failed on all fronts. Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has submitted in the assembly a resolution seeking resignation of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for emergence of three polio cases in the provincial metropolis. She said these cases have raised questions about the anti-polio campaigns of the government.