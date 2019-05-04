Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West makes up to $1 million per Instagram post. The 38-year-old reality TV star has revealed in new court documents - filed as part of her complaint about Missguided USA clothing company - that she makes between $300,000 and $500,000 for a single Instagram post.

However, TMZ reports that Kim actually makes up to $1 million and it is likely that her ‘’legal team will re-file the documents with an adjustment’’.

Kim has filed a lawsuit against the fashion company, claiming that it has been using her image to sell its clothes.

She is seeking $5 million in damages as she claims her brand is being damaged by the association.

Meanwhile, Kim’s mother Kris Jenner - who acts as a manager for her famous children recently revealed her daughters charge a ‘’six figure’’ sum for sponsored social media posts.

The 63-year-old Kardashian matriarch has daughters Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and has said each of the reality stars will charge a whopping sum in exchange for posting a picture on their Instagram account which promotes a certain product.

Although she wouldn’t state exactly how much each star charges, she insisted the sums are ‘’definitely six figures’’.

She added: ‘’My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media. So they’re - they have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook, a fee for - you know - they have a fee schedule.’’

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also revealed the likes of Kim and Kylie can charge more for their promoted posts, and each of her daughters hike the price up if the product in question is ‘’pharmaceutical’’.