Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday corroborated the questions raised by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement regarding Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PTI leader said that questions should asked and if some people who wanted to create situation like it was in 1971, adding that dialogues should be held with such people to avoid such situation.

The PPP leader said that it is good that the COAS himself talked about the issue. Regarding PTM he said it should be seen as there are few people and talks can be held on who they are.

Shah went on to say that today conditions are good to hold dialogues for the resolution of issues but it will be too late for talks tomorrow, adding that there was a time in East Pakistan that dialogues could have held.

“Today, there is still time to resolve these issues through dialogue; soon it will be too late for talks and dialogue, as we saw happened in East Pakistan.”

Pakistan is our, he said and added the armed forces are to protect the sovereignty of the country.