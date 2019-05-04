Share:

LAHO RE-Organizers of the Lux Style Awards, Unilever, issued a statement in the midst of recent controversy after several nominees boycotted the awards to nominate an accused harassor.

“Respect, dignity and fair treatment are core principles at Unilever Pakistan,” the statement reads.

“We expect all our employees, partners, customers and associates to adhere to the principles. Any allegation of misconduct on anyone associated with Unilever Pakistan or our brands, is taken very seriously.”

It further says, “The nominations for the Lux Style Awards are decided by an independent and transparent Jury of industry peers and critics. The members of the Jury for 2019 were chosen by an independent Board of Governors. Neither the Lux Style Awards nor Unilever Pakistan has ever intruded in the Jury’s independence, nor do we continue to respect their decisions.”

The statement concludes with, “We are aware of the case involving Mr Ali Zafar and Ms Meesha Shafi. The matter is presently sub judice and it would not be appropriate to comment on it.”

Earlier in April, the LSA film jury released an independent statement that stated: “The LSA film jury joins the Lux brand and Unilever Pakistan in condemning all acts of intolerance, discrimination or harassment. However, it is also important to emphasise that the decisions of the film jury were based on an assessment of the merits of the cinematic work. We do not consider any other extraneous issues related to the personal characters or actions of people associated with that work.”