ISLAMABAD-Karachi Company police booked a man for allegedly using criminal force against an officer of National Highway Authority.

According to the application submitted by Sidra Irshad, Assistant Director at NHA, on April 30, an Islamabad police SP called her along with Sibtain Raza Lodhi in connection with inquiry into allegations levelled by the former, at Rescue-15 office in G-8. “Sibtain Raza suddenly disappeared from the Rescue-15 office even before start of the inquiry and reached in the parking of my office, NHA, in sector G-9.

When I was returning after performing biometric attendance, Raza used criminal force and blocked my way. He also called me names and slapped on my face,” Sidra alleged in her application. According to the statement of the victim, she had already submitted an application with the police authorities for safety against the person due to his life threats. The victim reached police station and the police booked Sibtain Raza Lodhi under section 354, 341, 506 of the PPC on May 3. When contacted, Sidra Irshad opted not to comment on the development.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Crime Investigation Agency busted a gang of criminals involved in robberies and recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said. The police team succeeded to arrest the 8-member gang identified as Raisat Ali, Raees Khan, Ghufran, Tahir, Ashiq Hussain, Fateh, Usam and Aamir. The police team recovered 7 mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments, 4 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession. They were wanted to police in various robbery cases in area of Koral and Bhara Kahu police stations.