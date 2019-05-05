Share:

KARACHI :The senior management of Engro Foods and FrieslandCampina held a meeting with the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail at Governor House Karachi. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the need for public private collaboration to create sustainable livelihoods for small dairy farmers while also providing safe dairy products to the people of Pakistan. Currently dairy comprises up to 50% of the agriculture sector and contributes 11% to the GDP of Pakistan. Engro Foods and FrieslandCampina, with the assistance of the Government of Pakistan are determined to build the capacity of small dairy farmers to improve the overall quality and quantity of milk and create sustainable livelihoods. Engro Foods is committed to farmer empowerment through dairy development programs and to increase the overall contribution of the sector to the GDP of Pakistan.