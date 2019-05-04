Share:

LAHORE-Meesha Shafi’s legal team today filed an application for transfer to the Lahore session’s court in which they expressed their lack of confidence in Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed, who is currently chairing the defamation case brought against her by Ali Zafar. The application seeks a change in the presiding judge of the case.

Meesha Shafi’s legal team claims in their application that the judge showed bias towards Ali Zafar and helped his witnesses record their statements.

Furthermore, the application states that the judge behaved with her lawyers in a hostile manner and also fined Rs 10,000.

“The judge has shown a clear and obvious bias in favour of the plaintiff which is apparent from the mode and manner in which he has so far conducted the proceedings,” the petition read.

“The defendant does not have any confidence that the learned judge will be able to impartially and fairly proceeding in the case and hence desires to transfer her above-mentioned case to any other court of competent jurisdiction.” The petition noted that the judge had “advised the witnesses not to give long responses because they could contradict themselves or prejudice their own position.”

Shafi requested a prompt order from a Lahore session judge to transfer the defamation claim to some other judge.

It is appropriate to mention that for the past six months, additional session Judge Shakeel Ahmed has been hearing Zafar’s claim to defamation.

Following the hearing, Ali Zafar tweeted that Meesha Sharif should face the court and pay the damages. “Running away and closing twitter account for #gameofthrones spoilers will not help.”