ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) launched mobile clinics in selected districts of two provinces on Saturday.

Statement issued by the Ministry of NHS said that Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Economic Affairs Division in collaboration with IsDB is launching a pilot project of introducing mobile health clinics in select districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the initiative, first batch of fifteen (15) mobile clinics are planned to be launched at six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, in Pakistan.

The district of Pakhtunkhwa with Tribal districts are Kohistan, Shangla, Kohat, Lakki Marwat D.I Khan, Kurram, Orakzai, Mohamand and districts of Sindh province are Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, tharparker, Badin, Thata, and sujawal.

The project shall be implemented in close coordination with Government of Pakistan under supervision of, National, Provincial and District health departments.

These clinics shall be placed as an extension of district health system, in rural communities facing challenges of compromised access, or inadequate availability of, health and healthcare services for a total of five years, starting from the date of implementation.

Dr Zafar Mirza while sharing the objective of the initiative shared that the aim of the project is to decrease in national disease burden, through provision of promotive, preventive, curative and referral services to over one million underserved population at six districts of Pakistan during next five years”

Mobile medical units shall provide services for 8 hours a day to disseminate health education for essential diseases and their risk factors, to provide basic diagnostic facility for early detection of prevalent diseases, to Provide Basic Laboratory services, to impart emergency healthcare services, to provide primary and secondary healthcare for obstetric and child health, to provide support treatment of chronic disease, to provide basic minor surgical services in Surgical Mobile Clinics and to facilitate referral for diseases requiring tertiary healthcare services