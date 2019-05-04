Share:

RAWALPINDI - A minor girl was killed while 8 others including 7 school-going girls sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in different parts of the district, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, a car collided with a speeding truck at Kahuta Turn in which a minor girl and her father Arshad Ali got injured. “The minor girl received fatal injuries in the accident,” they said.

The locals rushed to the accident scene and moved the maimed persons to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. However, the girl died before reaching the hospital, sources said. They said that parents of the girl refused to initiate legal action against the truck driver.

In the second accident, as many as 7 school going children suffered multiple injuries as the van they were travelling in turned turtle due to speeding at Yadgar Sarwar Hussain Shaheed in Sanghoori Village.

The driver of vehicle Ikram remained unhurt.

All victims were rushed to Rural Health Centre (RHC) for medical treatment, where they were identified as Asher, Zarmina, Tayyab, Hifza, Iman, Maryam and Eraj. The female victims were enrolled at Govt Girls High School Sanghoori, they said.

A doctor in the RHC told media that condition of a girl Eraj was critical and she had been referred to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.