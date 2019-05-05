Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Missing Persons Commission received 136 more cases of missing persons in April 2019 and total number of cases reached to 6,051. According to monthly report of the commission, 3,792 cases out of total 6051 were disposed of up to April 30, 2019. A total number of 5,915 cases were received to Missing Persons Commission, Islamabad up to March 31, 2019. In April, 2019, 136 more cases received by the

Commission and the total numbers of cases reached to 6,051.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during April 2019 disposed of 59 cases and now balance number of cases involved is 2,258 up to April 30, 2019. The Commission conducted 715 hearings - 289 hearings in Islamabad, 130 hearings in Peshawar, 172 hearings in Karachi, 54 hearings in Lahore and 70 hearings in Quetta – up to April 30, 2019.