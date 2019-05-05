Share:

Moon for the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak 1440 was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, therefore, first Ramazan would be observed in the country on Tuesday.

“I would like to bring this into your notice that reports of all the offices of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) as well as Jamiatur Rasheed, Karachi have been taken into account for this announcement,” said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Sunday barred the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) from making any predicted regarding moon saying that its prediction created confusion among masses.

A notification in this regard read a control room was setup to collect witnesses of moon sighting, therefore the PMD should not make any prediction.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Sunday evening for the moon sighting of Ramazan ul Mubarak.