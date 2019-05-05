Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League has formally submitted an application in the National Assembly Secretariat, requesting the speaker to notify Khwaja Muhammad Asif as parliamentary leader of its party. The senior lawmakers of main opposition party, in its application, have asked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to formally notify its senior member former minister for foreign affairs Khwaja Muhammad Asif as PML-N. The opposition party the other day (Thursday) had made two key changes by nominating Rana Tanvir Hussain as chairman PAC and Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader. The party president had made this decision in consultation with his brother and party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq made this decision after the parliamentary party leader (PML-N) lawmakers unanimously passed two resolutions.

Sources said the NA speaker will formally notify Khwaja Muhammad Asif as parliamentary leader of PML-N on Monday. The ongoing session of national assembly will continue till May 13.