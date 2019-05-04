Share:

Pakistan has natural resources in abundance, natural resources that other countries often import for hefty monetary transactions. Unfortunately, we have mismanaged these resources through corruption, lack of rule of law, terrorism and other social problems that continue to plague our society.

Tenders from international firms shall open based on who brings the maximum benefit to the common people and not who fills the pockets of the authorities. The Pakistanis are awaiting for the advanced changes in the country and the eyes are on current Government who used to change country into ‘Naya Pakistan’.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Kech, April 18.