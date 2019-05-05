Share:

SHIKARPUR - A newlywed couple, belonging to Baloch Khan Chang village, Faiz Gunj taluka, sought security against the life threats being hurled upon them by the girl’s family here the other day.

Talking to media at Shikarpur Press Club, they said that their families had become their enemies for contracting marriage at a court. The couple-Imran Khan and Marvi Maqbool-said that they loved each other; therefore, they married irrespective of their parents before the honourable court of Khairpur Mirs on April 2, 2019. The couple said that persons from the girl’s family were threatening them with death, and demanding that the authorities concerned provide them security.