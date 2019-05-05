Share:

LAHORE - Nawa-i-Waqt Group Managing Director and Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairperson Rameeza Majid Nizami in her address at the National Highways and Motorways Police Training College, Sheikhupura, on Saturday said people respect the NH&MP for its discipline, good conduct, honesty and timely response to emergencies.

“Pakistan will prosper if other departments follow the NH&MP,” she said, adding the motorways police played its part in improving Pakistan’s image in the world. Whenever foreign delegates travel on the motorway, the NH&MP impresses them. She said that deployment of NH&MP personnel on CPEC and other routes was a good omen.

Training College Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam said his squad was ready to train the Pakistani youth. He said the NH&MP was giving training to staff of different government and non-government departments. He said: “We inculcate through training the spirit of honesty, good conduct and public service in our officers.” He took Rameeza to the college tour and briefed her about the ongoing courses.

Rameeza laid a wreath at the monument of police martyrs and prayed for their souls. She congratulated recently promoted DSPs Shafiqur Rehman, Naveed Siddiqui and Sumaira Ilyas. On this occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam presented a shield to Rameeza in recognition of 79-year services of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group.