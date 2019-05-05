Share:

BOURNEMOUTH - Tottenham are not making things easy in their quest for a Premier League top-four finish. On a madcap afternoon at Bournemouth, they played for 42 minutes with nine men, after having Son Heung-min and the substitute Juan Foyth sent off, while they were fortunate not to lose Eric Dier to another red card. Their rap sheet also featured five yellow cards.

Mauricio Pochettino’s depleted team held out until stoppage-time and it had to be said that Bournemouth were strangely toothless opposition, not entirely comfortable when the onus was on them to force the issue. But they found the killer blow when Nathan Aké showed more desire than anybody around him to head home from Ryan Fraser’s corner.

The upshot for Spurs was that unless results involving the teams immediately below them go in their favour on Sunday, they will need something – possibly a victory – at home to Everton on the final day to ensure a return to the Champions League via league position.