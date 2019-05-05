Share:

KARACHI - A local court on Saturday extended bail granted to owners of Darul Sehat Hospital till May 7.

As per details, the owners of Darul Sehat Hospital (DSH) Amir Chisthi and Farhan Chishti appeared in District and Sessions Court Karachi (East). Both of the accused pleaded the court for extending their bail which was accepted by the court. The court granted an extension to the owners of Dar-ul-Sehat hospital till May 7. Earlier, both were declared absconders by the police while they were previously granted bail against surety bonds of Rs03 million respectively.