Share:

LAHORE : The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked the 220th martyrdom day of Tipu Sultan on Saturday, where speakers resolved that Tipu Sultan rendered his blood to keep the lamp of freedom alive. Speakers said Tipu preferred death over slavery and became a symbol of bravery and fearlessness and his saying that ‘One day of a lion is better the hundred years of a jackal’ has become a beacon of light for self-respecting people. Pir Syed Haroom Ali Gillani appreciated the Trust for marking the occasion of such a great character of Islamic history. He said Tipu was a charismatic figure processing the qualities of a brave and intelligent of world stature. Ch Naseem Hussain Chatta called him a pride of the Muslims and said that he preferred death over a life of slavery. Khalid Mahmood said he was a born fighter who confronted defeat due to the treason of his men but he embraced martyrdom instead of surrendering before the enemy.

Brig (retd) Liqat Ali called him a hero of the Islmaic wolrd, saying that his passion for freedom proved the basis of the creation of Pakistan.

Col (retd) Abdul Razzak Bugti said Tipu was a great fighter with profound love for leaning and education. HE was a blessing of the prayers of a Sufi Tipu Mastan Shah and he was named after him as Fateh Ali Tipu.

Prof Muhammad Aslam Naz, Sheraz Altaf and NPT Secretary General Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.