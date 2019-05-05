Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A large number of paramedics and nurses of Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital took out a protest rally under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Para Medical Staff Association and Young Nursing Association here the other day.

The rally was taken out as a protest against the torture of protesting nurses in Karachi by Karachi police.

The protesters were led by Young Nursing Association president Ahmed Ali Rahimoon, chairman Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, and general secretary Aijaz Kanihoon.

They were carrying banners and placards; they marched through the main roads, raising slogans in favour of their demands. They reached local press club where they staged a sit-in. They demanded that the government punish the policemen involved in torture of nurses in Karachi.

On the other hand, the protest of revenue employees of Mirpurkhas district entered consecutive second day on Friday. All the revenue offices including deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, taluka revenue offices remained locked.

The protestors hundreds in number held a protest demonstration on the premises of the office of Mirpurkhas deputy commissioner.