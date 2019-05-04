Share:

When it comes to historic battles, we hardly hear about South America. One of these battles includes “The Battle of Puebla”. The battle took place on May 5, 1862, near Puebla City during the second French intervention in Mexico. Initially, the French wanted to establish a French Satellite State.

It was the might French vs. Juarez`s army. The events of that day mainly pertain to a young Mexican Brigadier Diaz who was able to send the French back to retreat. The invading army could not make its way towards the capital Also known as Cinco de Mayo; May 5 is a national celebration for Mexicans all around the world.

In pretext to the battle, the conflict started back in 1861 when Mexico stopped paying interest to the French and its allies. What happened in Puebla was not only an isolated event; it had far-reaching impact across Latin American as well as the United States. During the same time, the unions were against Confederates in the states.

For what it’s worth, it was an unlikely victory for the Mexicans.