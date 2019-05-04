Share:

LAHORE-The week-long thesis display by seven departments of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) kicked off on Saturday. Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) is showcasing expressions of creativity of over two hundred graduating students from seven departments working under four Schools/ Faculties; Department of Fashion Design, Department of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Department of Textile Design, Department of Gem and Jewellery Design, Department of Furniture Design and Manufacture, Department of Leather Accessories and Footwear and Department of Ceramic and GlassDesign.

PIFD Vice-Chancellor Professor Hina Tayyaba, shedding light on thesis show, said “The students have put an untiring effort under the guidance of faculty. Their projects are diverse in nature and not only capture the essence of academic program but have been prepared / developed keeping in mind the consumer and the industry requirements. One can also see the diversity and fusion of culture and craft of different regions of Pakistan as the students belong to different provinces of Pakistan.”

The work presented by students of Fashion Marketing and Merchandising Department is diverse in nature which not only relates to the corporate world but also captures the essence of the academic program.

The students’ of Textile Design Department have incorporated different textile techniques like waving, knitting, printing and embroidery to develop their final product.

They featured new works in a wide variety of designs catering to textile design including print design, mix media, natural raw materials, surface embellishment and experimental techniques. The Thesis Display will remain open for public from 4th to 12th May from 10 am To 4 pm.