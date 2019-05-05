Share:

LONDON - The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam and the PML-Nawaz are not in any contact against the government, a top party leader said Saturday.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, who arrived here last night, said there was no possibility of a meeting between him and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in London.

“I am not here for that meeting (with Shehbaz Sharif). There is no such plan,” he told journalists here.

Elahi blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother - Shehbaz Sharif - for the prevailing situation in the country.

The PML-Q leader dispelled the rumours that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was being replaced, adding his party supported the CM.

Shehbaz Sharif - who had flown to London on April 10 to see his grandchildren - has extended his stay in the United Kingdom.

In a series of tweets before his departure, Shehbaz said: “I am going to take a quick visit to London to see my grandchildren & go through my own medical check-up and return soon.”

“Because of judicial grace exercised by honourable courts, I am now on bail and my name has been taken off the Exit Control List.”

On April 4, the Interior Ministry had removed the name of the opposition leader from the ECL on the directions of Lahore High Court.

Yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif condemned proposed hike in petroleum products’ prices ahead of holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued here, he said the incumbent government was blaming nation for its inefficiency.

Earlier, a petition in the Lahore High Court challenged the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to raise the price of petrol by Rs 9.35 per liter.

Top Pakistani political leaders - including Sharif, Elahi and others - are in London amid rumours of a ‘London plan’ against the government.

Last day, Shehbaz Sharif nominates Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz as Vice Presidents of the PML-N.

In all, 16 vice-presidents were nominated. They included Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Tanveer, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Abid Sher Ali, Miftah Ismail and Mohammad Zubair. Maryam and Hamza would understandabl y be the powerful VPs among the team.

The decision came after the PML-N surrendered two important parliamentary positions due to Shahbaz Sharif’s expected long stay in London for his medical treatment.

The notification said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been appointed senior vice president of the party while Ahsan Iqbal was made made the party’s general secretary.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Pakistan High Commission in London. He verified three authority letters and his medical report regarding his stay in the United Kingdom.

One letter is for the replacement of chairman Public Accounts Committee and second for the change of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, whereas, the third letter was related to his representative for cases against him.

The PML-N leader is holding several meetings in London pertaining to political and legal matters.

He also submitted its medical report for verification which mentions his scheduled medical examination for the next six weeks.

The documents were sent to verification by commonwealth office and later Sharif’s witness Afzal Bhatti signed the papers.

The PML-N had nominated Rana Tanveer as Shehbaz Sharif’s replacement to chair Public Accounts Committee on May 2.

Khawaja Mohammed Asif has been nominated as parliamentary leader. Asif was nominated parliamentary leader by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.