KANDHKOT - Ghotki police organised a daylong free medical camp on the premises of SSP office Mirpur Mathelo here the other day. According to police, more than 700 patients of various diseases were examined by a team of specialist doctors.

The camp remained operational from 7am to 6 pm after being inaugurated by Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar. Talking to media, he said that the camp had been organized on the directions of Sindh IG Police Kaleem Imam to provide state-of-the-art health facilities to locals.