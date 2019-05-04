Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders arrested 26 lawbreakers besides recovered 2350 grams of chars, 225 heroin, 123 litter liquor, Five pistols 30 bore with 13 rounds, two revolver 32 bore with 7 rounds.

According to a spokesman, Peerwadhai police rounded up Alamgir for having 1200 grams of chars, Banni police arrested Shehraz for having 220 grams of chars, Civil Line police nabbed Rauf, Hassan Zaman, Abid, Kishwar and Mehmood for possessing 1155 grams of chars, Kafiyat and Naqas for having 13 litter liquor, Gujar Khan police nabbed Sajjid and Shahbaz with 25 litter of liquor, Perwadhai police rounded up Zubair with 10 litter of liquor, Waris Khan police held Faisal and Majid with 10 litter of liquor while Rawat police abbed Shayyad with 5 liter of liquor.

Meanwhile, Banni police arrested Ata’at for holding 1 pistol 30 bore with 4 rounds, Thana Saddar Beroni arrested Saqib for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 3 rounds. Jatli Police apprehended Danish for possessing 1 pistol 30 bore with 2 rounds, Taxila police nabbed Azad for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 2 rounds, Cantt police rounded up Atif for having 1 pistol 30 bore with 2 rounds, Shahrayar with 1 revolver 32 bore with 4 rounds, Waqas for possessing 1 revolver 32 bore with 3 rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigations are underway.