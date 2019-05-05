Share:

LAHORE : Prof Muhammad Nazir, head of Urology Department at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital, has been elected general secretary of the Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS). Urologists from across the country exercised their right to vote in the election. Prof Nazir has introduced modern treatment methods that enabled patients to get quality treatment at low cost. Prof Nazir thanked all voters for reposing confidence in him, saying that he would try his level best to perform up to their expectations. He said that symposium and walks would be arranged for educating people about symptoms of diseases and possible preventive measures. He said that free medical camps would also be arranged for the benefit of the public at large. AMC/LGH Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab, faculty and Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Mahmood Salahuddin have congratulated Prof Nazir on becoming general secretary of PAUS.