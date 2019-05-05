Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Saturday said that next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would contain practical and realistic development targets. He further said that the new targets could be achieved in given timeframe.

He recalled that the PTI-led government had rationalized the current year’s PSDP when it came into power after realizing that the previous government had played with the public sentiment by adding hundreds of unapproved projects.The minister was chairing a meeting to review next financial year’s PSDP here in Islamabad on Saturday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and all senior officials of the Ministry were present in the meeting. Makhdum Khusro said that the incumbent government is committed to uplift marginalized areas of the country to bring it at par with other developed regions.

He added that less developed regions will be given priority in next development programme.The minister said that unlike the previous governments which used to present a bloated PSDP for propaganda purposes, development program of this government will be based on factual position given the fiscal space and state of the country’s economy.

He said that the government is making all out efforts to achieve economic turnaround to put the economy on growth trajectory.