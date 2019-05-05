Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar signed The Local Government Bill-2019 on Saturday. After the legislation has become an act, the present local governments have ceased to exist. The Punjab Assembly had passed the bill during the recently concluded PA session. New local governments system would consist of two tiers under which there would be municipal and mohalla councils in urban and tehsil and village councils in rural areas. Ch Sarwar said new local governments system would protect every penny of the nation, besides assuring accountability of representatives. He said service of the masses was an integral part of manifesto of PTI. Unlike the previous regimes, he said, the present government had translated people’s aspirations into reality. He said that the step justifies Imran Khan’s vision of making common man economically self-sufficient. He said that approximately Rs40 billion would be spent on solving problems of people.