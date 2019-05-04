Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police is endeavouring to ensure safe road environment in the capital and make it an accident-free city.

This was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while addressing a meeting to review performance of the ITP force. The meeting was attended by SP (Traffic) Ch Khalid Rasheed, Station Director ITP FM Radio 92.4 Ayesha Jameel, DSPs, officers from education wing and others.

The SSP issued special directions to officials to ensure friendly policing environment in the city. He said that courteous and decent attitude with public was our first slogan and those police officials violating it would have to face disciplinary action. The SSP (Traffic) reviewed the ongoing efforts to educate the road-users about safety tips and traffic laws. He directed the officials to bring further improvement in these efforts and ensure sobriety while educating and interacting with citizens. If there is any complaint about misbehaviour of police officials with citizens, he warned, strict disciplinary action must be taken on it and those involved in it not to be tolerated further. He stressed for educating road-users through airing special programs on ITP FM Radio 92.4 and campaigns of the education teams.

He also appealed the citizens to follow the traffic rules and cooperated with traffic police for safe road environment in the city. Further improvement would be ensured in the performance of ITP force and utmost effort would be made to make Islamabad an accident free city, he added.