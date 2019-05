Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee under the chair of Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would be held in Karachi today (Sunday) for sighting the crescent of Ramazanul Mubarak, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Ramazan moon has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries on Saturday. The first of Ramazan will begin on Monday in Saudi Arabia.