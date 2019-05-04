Share:

Rawalpindi-The District Emergency Officer Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Abdur Rahman paid rich tribute to fire fighters for their gallantry to save lives and properties in their respective areas and countries.

He also acknowledged the services of Rescue 1122 Fire Service that saved losses of over Rs66260 million due to timely response and professional fire fighting while responding to 8,300 fire emergencies in District Rawalpindi.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorated “International Fire-fighters Day” on 4th May in Rawalpindi. The District Emergency Officers including rescuers and volunteers conducted awareness seminar and walk in this regard, in which fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 demonstrated fire fighting skills in remembrance of services rendered by the fire-fighters and martyred fire-fighters.

In this regard, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi and community emergency response teams of the Rescue 1122 conducted a joint event to pay tribute and show solidarity with world over fire-fighters who take risk to provide sense of safety to the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdur Rahman thanked all participants for combined efforts to highlight importance of the day.

He said, “I feel proud on countless efforts of management of emergency service and my dear fire-fighters for timely emergency response and developing safety culture in Pakistan. Dr Abdur Rahman, officers and rescuers paid homage to the martyrs of Ghakkar Plaza by presenting guard of honour and showering flowers on the graves of martyrs.