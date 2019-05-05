Share:

BADIN - Badin police organised a ceremony in the honour of retired police officials at Police Lines headquarters here the other day.

The ceremony was organised on the directions of Badin Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hassan Sardar Niazi. A large number of retired police officers, police personnel, journalists, and the relatives of retired policemen attended the ceremony which aimed at reviewing the steps taken for the welfare of retired police personnel. During the event, the retired policemen raised the issues pertaining to the health and education of their children. Badin SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi assured them that their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis. The SSP maintained that he had always been keen for the welfare of retired policemen. He also expressed gratitude to the retired cops for their participation in the event. DSP Badin headquarters Khalid Rustmani Baloch and other police officers spoke on the occasion.

TBA’S ROLE UNDERSCORED

The role of a trained Traditional Birth Attendant (TBA) cannot be ignored as far as the health of mother and child is concerned.

This was stated by Badin District Health Officer Liaquat Qambrani during an address to the concluding ceremony of a five-day training workshop at Nursing Hall Badin. The workshop was organised with collaboration of Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) here the other day. A large number of participants including doctors, nurses, civil society representatives, citizens, and journalists attended the workshop.