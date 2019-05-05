Share:

Lahore - Unidentified motorcyclists shot and wounded a man as he resisted a road robbery attempt near Liberty Market on Saturday. Rescue workers said the victim sustained serious bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital on an ambulance. Police claimed the robbers snatched away cash and mobile phone from the victim.

According to police sources, Zeeshan was going to the market on his motorcycle when he was stopped on a busy road in the broad daylight. As Zeeshan offered resistance, the bandits opened fire at him and fled after snatching his purse and mobile phone. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Further investigation was underway.

Boy killed, three injured in gun attack

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three others wounded critically during a gun attack in Shadbagh on Saturday. Police said two groups clashed over a property dispute on the Bund Road near Bhombay Ghuggian. Initial police investigation revealed that Maqsood group opened fire on Waqas group during the clash. As a result, four people received serious bullet injuries. One of the victims died in the way while three others were shifted to hospital. The gunmen fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.

Four held for ‘raping’ teen

police units on Saturday arrested four men who allegedly raped a teenage girl in Lahore’s Manawan neighbourhood.

A police official told The Nation that a patrol team was sent to the site after they received information about a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in the fields near Teeran Village. The victim was lying unconscious in the fields and she was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, the police official said.

Dozens of people gathered at the scene after the incident.

A team of Dolphin police reached the spot and arrested four men who allegedly raped the victim in the fields. The victim is said to be brick kiln worker. She was going to work when four men abducted her, a police investigator said.

The suspects were identified by police as Rafique, Amin, Siddique, and Arshad. The patrolling team handed over the suspects to the Manawan police station for further interrogation.

An official at the Manawan police station late Saturday said that a criminal case would be registered against the suspects on the complaint of the victim. The suspects were sent to the lockup. Further investigation was under way.