The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is being held in Karachi this evening at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building to decide the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 Hijri or otherwise.

The meeting will be chaired by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The meeting of Zonal District Ruet-e-Hilal committee will also be held this evening in their respective areas for collecting evidences in respect of sighting of moon.