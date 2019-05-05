Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday presided over a meeting of the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) that decided to further relax the rules and regulations to encourage construction of multi-storey buildings in the provincial capital.

The chief minister directed the committee constituted for this purpose to give final shape to the rules and regulations in this regard. The meeting was told that the foundation stone of the tallest building of Pakistan will be laid in Johar Town. The building to be constructed on 44 kanals will have 45 floors, including three basements.

The chief minister directed the LDA to take measures to ensure fire-fighting equipment, trained staff and all safety arrangements of international standards. The chief minister expressed his anger at non-completion of patchwork on some roads in Lahore. He said the LDA should pay attention to condition of roads. He directed the LDA to complete the patchwork immediately.

The meeting approved more powers for LDA Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran to resolve administrative and other issues. The chief minister said the LDA vice chairman is being empowered so that the authority discharges daily affairs itself and it does not need visiting the chief minister for petty affairs. He said the LDA under the leadership of the vice chairman should take decisions and measures within legal limits to give more civic facilities to citizens. Every possible step should be taken to provide relief to people, he said. He said that LDA should do work and give results, and “my support is with the LDA”. He said that construction of multi-storey buildings in Lahore is a welcome measure. The meeting gave its approval for construction of a flyover to resolve traffic congestion issue at Shahqam Chowk. It also approved extension of the road from Defence Road to Labour Colony, Shahqam Chowk.

These projects will be started in the next financial year. The LDA DG briefed the meeting on the agenda. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, chairman of planning and development, Vice Chairman of LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, secretary of the local government, finance secretary, housing secretary, Lahore Division commissioner, LDA Governing Body members and members of Punjab Assembly Mukhtar Ahmed, Umer Aftab, Muhammad Atif and Saadia Sohial attended the meeting.