Share:

ISLAMABAD : State Bank captain Saad Ali led from the front adding a second century in the match to give his side a firm grip on the third day of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II 2018-19 final at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi against HEC Saturday.

State Bank resumed their second innings at 34 from one (lead of 143 runs) on day three of the four-day final. Saad who scored 105 in the first innings made an unbeaten 153 off 190 balls with the help of 21 fours to take his side to a near impregnable position. Umer Waheed scored 115 runs off 241 balls with the help of 12 fours while Naved Yasin who had scored an unbeaten century in the first innings made 51 of 93 balls.

HEC captain Asfand Mehran’s two wicket haul for 82 runs was the best bowling performance of the day from his side. By close of play, State Bank had reached 385 for the loss of five wickets in 103 overs. State Bank had managed a 109-run first innings lead, after their run feast in the second innings, their lead currently stands at 494 runs.

Sunday is the fourth and final day of the match. A draw will be enough to give State Bank the title on the basis of their first innings lead.

BRIEF SCORES:

STATE BANK OF PAKISTAN: (1st innings) 392-6, 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, {96b, 11x4, 6x6}; Saad Ali 105, {146b, 10x4, 1x6}; Sahibzada Farhan 90, {95b, 13x4, 1x6}; Rohail Nazir 36, {83b, 5x4, 1x6}; Mamoon Riaz 2-81) and 385-5, 103 overs (Saad Ali 153 not out {190b, 21x4}; Umer Waheed 115, {241b, 12x4}; Naved Yasin 51, {93b, 6x4}; Israrullah 42, {83b, 4x4}; Sahibzada Farhan 20, {24b, 2x4, 1x6}; Asfand Mehran 2-82)

HIGHER EDUCATION COMMISSION: (1st innings) 283-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, {141b, 8x4, 1x6}; Hamza Akbar 56 not out, {139b, 6x4}; Hammad Butt 44, {58b, 7x4}; Kamran Afzal 40, {66b, 4x4, 1x6}; Israrullah 2-26, Mohammad Ilyas 2-72).