Liverpool will be without their Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino while Mohamed Salah is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal return leg against Barcelona, coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Klopp explained to the press following his side's tense 3-2 win away to Newcastle United on Saturday night that Firmino had a groin injury and "would miss Tuesday night and the rest of the season."

Liverpool need to overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat to Barcelona last week in the Camp Nou and will hope Salah recovers. The Egyptian was stretchered off in the second half of Saturday's win after a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka.

He needed several minutes treatment on the pitch and looked to be in tears as he left the pitch.

"He got the hip of the goalkeeper on his head. He was on the ground, the doctor had to make the decision and that was to take him off. We accepted that, of course," said the Liverpool coach, who nevertheless gave Liverpool fans hope that the striker will be able to face Barcelona.

Klopp explained that when the Liverpool players returned to the dressing room after the final whistle, Salah was "sitting in the dressing room watching the game, so he was then fine, but, of course, we have to wait because he got a proper knock" on the head, he commented.

Saturday saw Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League with a vital win. Virgil van Dijk's header gave Liverpool a 13-minute lead before Christian Atsu equalized. Salah made the score 2-1 but Salomon Rondon again leveled for Newcastle before Divock Origi, who had replaced Salah, won the game in the 86th minute.