LAHORE-This year, no Ramazan show will be performed by renowned actress and host Sanam Baloch.

Sanam took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote: “This year I’ve not joined the bandwagon of any Ramadan transmission, but here I’m sending all the wishes and luck to the ones who are, and would be providing us with pedagogic and pragmatic transmissions as usual.

She continued: “After morning show I had decided to take a break from daily transmissions and I will abide by it. It has come to my notice that certain channels and agencies are using my name, claiming I’m taking over their transmission. Well it’s unauthentic news.”

Sanam concluded the note saying: “If there’s anything, you’ll hear from me first. But till then, you can still catch up with me on my drama serial Khaas, every Wednesday.”