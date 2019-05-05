Share:

State Bank won the final of the Patron's Trophy Grade II 2018-19 at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday by a massive 499-run margin as Higher Education Commission were bowled out for 103 runs in their second innings on the fourth and final day of the match.

State Bank resumed their second innings at 385 for the loss of five wickets on day four. State Bank were bowled out for 493 runs, setting HEC an improbable 603-run target.

On day four, State Bank's captain Saad Ali completed his double-century, he was eventually dismissed for 220 off 278 balls, his innings included 29 fours. Kamran Afzal and Asfand Mehran took four wickets each for HEC, conceding 105 and 136 runs respectively.

HEC were then dismissed for 103 runs in their second innings in a mere 20.1 overs. Mohammad Ilyas took four wickets for 72 runs while Basit Ali took three and Israrullah took two wickets. Hamza Akbar with a 29-ball 37 was the highest run scorer for HEC. Asfand Mehran scored 21 runs.

State Bank collected the winner's trophy and Rs 500,000 while HEC were given Rs 250,000. Saad was declared the player of the match, the left-handed middle-order batsman also received the best batsman of the tournament's award for his 674-run tournament tally.

Sabir's Poultry bowler Nisar Ahmed who claimed 28 wickets in the tournament was declared the best bowler while HEC's Hamza who made 18 dismissals (16 catches and two stumpings) was declared the wicketkeeper of the tournament.