LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said those, who served their nations, were remembered by the history but the wealthy people doing nothing for humanity were always ignored.

A person was known for his deeds not for his influence or wealth, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Electronic Cricket Score Board here at the Aitchison College.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would always be remembered for his ideology and services. He had struggled for 40 years to achieve his goal (Pakistan), he added.

Imran Khan said the Quaid-i-Azam had suffered from a fatal disease, but he had not disclosed anything about it so that his struggle for creating Pakistan should not be affected.

The nation, he said, would always remember those who had served the people and the country. The persons, who had constructed Gulab Devi and Ganga Ram hospitals would always be remembered in history, he added.

The prime minister said the people, whose only objective was to make money, were now fleeing abroad. One of them had fled to London while the other one was trying to join him, he added. Imran Khan said it was a great honour for him to be at his alma matter. The Aitichisonians were fortunate to have the best cricket grounds and educational facilities as half of the country’s population was living below the poverty line, he added.

PM COMMEMORATES TIPU SULTAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday commemorated Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Maysore and India’s first freedom fighter as May 4 marked his death anniversary.

“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan - a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement, the prime minister tweeted.

Also known as Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan died in 1799 after winning fame in the wars of the late 18th century in southern India.