Share:

Tensions in the area have been soaring high for years as Israel repeatedly insists that it is detecting rockets from the Gaza Strip that are allegedly fired by Hamas militants.

The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned "non-differentiating attacks in Gaza by Israel" and called on the international community to act on the "disproportionate actions" of Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that over 200 rockets had been fired into Israeli territory from areas within the Gaza Strip, even as the IDF claimed to have hit some 120 targets it claimed were hosting terrorists.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been poor since the 1948 founding of Israel. Palestine seeks diplomatic recognition of its independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.