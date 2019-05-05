Share:

The delegation from the Defense Attache Office of the US Embassy in Ukraine paid a visit to the area of military operation in Donbas on Sunday, Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation said.

"On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the diplomats familiarized themselves with the current security policy and situation in the area of operation, held meetings with the command of brigades and battalions to discuss the state of affairs in the areas of their responsibility," the press service of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation wrote on Facebook.

The US Delegation has also looked into how the US equipment is used, which was provided to Ukraine as part of an aid package, according to the statement.

The conflict in the south-east of Ukraine started in 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation in the Donbas region after its residents refused to recognize the new government. In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.